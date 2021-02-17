'You can be blackmailed through WhatsApp'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WhatsApp users can be blackmailed through the messaging app, Federal Investigation Agency's Cyber Crime Wing has announced.
In a tweet, the agency said that the users' messages on the messaging app can be recovered, even if they are deleted.
"Avoid sending messages that you will want to delete later," the FIA cautioned the WhatsApp users.