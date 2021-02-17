close
Wed Feb 17, 2021
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
February 17, 2021

'You can be blackmailed through WhatsApp'

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 17, 2021
An AFP file photo of people using their phone with a WhatsApp logo in the background.

WhatsApp  users can be blackmailed through the messaging app, Federal Investigation Agency's Cyber Crime Wing has announced.

In a tweet, the agency said that the users' messages on the messaging app can be recovered, even if they are deleted.

"Avoid sending messages that you will want to delete later," the FIA cautioned the WhatsApp users.


