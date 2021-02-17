Sam Fischer, Demi Lovato reveal their inspirations for ‘What Other People Say’ music video

Sam Fischer and Demi Lovato recently sat down to discuss the troubles that inspired them to craft their What Other People Say music video (MV).



According to Rolling Stone, Sam Fischer was the first to come forward and shed light on his emotions during the production stage.

There he was quoted saying, “What Other People Say is a confession, realizing how far away you can get from who you are in an effort to be liked.”

Shortly thereafter even Lovato chimed in to add, “It’s about the pressures of society and how getting caught up with the wrong things can change you.”

“This song is a reflection on what it’s like to lose who you truly are in an effort to please other people and society. It’s why I wanted to make this song with Sam — ultimately it’s about two humans coming together to connect and find solutions to their problems.”



