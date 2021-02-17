Actress Ashley Judd shares shocking pictures of her rescue

American actress Ashley Judd had almost lost her leg as a result of 'catastrophic fall' however she was rescued in a 55-hour operation in the Congo. The actress shared shocking images of her scary ordeal.



The 52-year-old shared pictures on Instagram. The pictures show the star being taken care of by local residents.

In a pic, she is seen being shifted on a makeshift hammock rested on shoulders of two men.

Sharing her pictures on the photo and video sharing app, she captioned: "Friends. Without my Congolese brothers and sisters, my internal bleeding would have likely killed me, and I would have lost my leg.





"I wake up weeping in gratitude, deeply moved by each person who contributed something life giving and spirit salving during my grueling 55 hour odyssey."

In her detailed note, the actress names several local people who were kind enough to tend her. She makes a note of a man named Dieumerci who "stretched out his leg and put it under my grossly misshapen left leg to try to keep it still. It was broken in four places and had nerve damage."



She said the man stayed put to his place for five long hours on the rain forest floor.