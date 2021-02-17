Queen urged to strip Harry and Meghan of their titles and patronages

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - should lose all of their royal titles and patronages, according to poll.



According to a poll conducted by a local media outlet, readers reportedly voted after it was announced that Harry and Meghan will appear on Oprah Winfrey's show.



Express.co.uk asked if Meghan and Harry - who moved to US after stepping back as senior royals - should be stripped of their titles and patronages.

Commenting on the poll, some of the readers insisted the Sussexes had "disrespected the Queen by trying to turn themselves into celebrities".



While some fumed: "This pair are an embarrassment to the Royal Family and should be stripped of all their titles and privileges."

Others commented: "They should have lost all their privileges twelve months ago! and it should have been done when they left the UK."

Many believe Meghan and Harry have kept their titles simply to gain fans and followers even after stepping down as senior royals.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who are expecting their second child - will appear on Oprah show which would air on US television network CBS on March 7. The interview comes almost one year since Harry and Meghan officially quit royal duties on March 31.