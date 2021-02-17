close
Wed Feb 17, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 17, 2021

Queen urged to strip Harry and Meghan of their titles and patronages

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 17, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - should lose all of their royal titles and patronages, according to  poll.

According to a poll conducted by a local media outlet, readers reportedly voted  after it was announced that Harry and Meghan will appear  on Oprah Winfrey's show.

Express.co.uk asked if Meghan and Harry - who moved to US after stepping back as senior royals - should be stripped of their titles and patronages.

Commenting on the poll, some of the readers insisted the Sussexes had "disrespected the Queen by trying to turn themselves into celebrities".

While some fumed: "This pair are an embarrassment to the Royal Family and should be stripped of all their titles and privileges."

Others commented: "They should have lost all their privileges twelve months ago! and  it should have been done when they left the UK."

Many believe Meghan and Harry have kept their titles simply to gain fans and followers even after stepping down as senior royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who are expecting their second child - will  appear on Oprah show  which would  air on US television network CBS on March 7.  The interview comes almost one year since Harry and Meghan officially quit royal duties on March 31.

