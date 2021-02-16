Lahore Qalandars’ Shaheen Afridi wants to lead his team to maiden victory in PSL 2021

Lahore Qalandars’ vice-captain Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Twitter/File

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars’ vice-captain Shaheen Shah Afridi said Tuesday that he aspires to become the lead wicket-taker and guide his team to a maiden PSL victory in the sixth edition of the tournament.



Afridi, speaking to Geo.tv, said that he is confident of “better results than before” for his team this season. "We played the final last year. This time we are confident of not only playing but also winning the final."

It is pertinent to mention here that Afridi was PSL's lead wicket-taker last season with 17 wickets to his credit.

“I am happy to be appointed as vice-captain of the side — and looking forward to justifying this new role with the team and will do my best to help Qalandars achieve new heights,” he said.

The 20-year old cricketer added that Lahore Qalandars is in momentum and will look to complete the job that remained unfinished last season.



“With the arrival of Rashid Khan and Tom Abell, our side has become stronger than before and I am confident that we will produce better results this time and win the title,” he said.



“Fans have always been our strength, I request them to continue supporting us and we will continue to provide them cheerful moments throughout the tournament,” Afridi added.