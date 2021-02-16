Mahira Khan opens up about turning producer: 'Always been inclined to create shows'

Mahira Khan, who long had a knack for producing shows, opened up about her new role

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan revealed she is stepping into the world of production, with her first project being a sports drama named Baarwaan Khiladi.





Mahira described Baarwaan Khiladi as a "coming of age story […] about friendships, relationships, unity, failure, success, love and courage.”

"To be honest, I’ve always been inclined to getting behind the camera, always wanted to direct or produce. But I am also very lazy when it comes to finally deciding and doing something," she told Gulf News.

"My co-producer, Nina Kashif, gave me that push! It’s very small at the moment. I want to get my hands dirty with smaller projects first, make stories that get me excited," the Humsafar starlet went on.

Sharing why she did not cast herself in the project, Mahira said, "There wasn’t a role that suited me. Maybe if I was younger I would have played a character in it.”