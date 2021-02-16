Ayeza Khan marks Danish Taimoor's birthday with loved-up snap

Pakistani diva Ayeza Khan never fails to excites fans as she shares glimpses of her everyday life.

Her most recent post on Instagram dropped jaws as she shared a celebratory post to mark her husband, actor Danish Taimoor's birthday.

In the photo the two can been seen exuding couple goals as they shot an adorable and romantic photo as they were dressed to the nines.

While the extravagant photo expressed the Mehar Posh star's sentiment, she kept it simple, sweet yet romantic in the caption as she wrote, "you are locked inside my heart. Happy birthday husband".

Fans too sent their birthday wishes to her hubby while some commented heart emojis.

