Prince Charles reportedly bestowed a strange nickname to his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle upon her marriage to Prince Harry.



A media outlet, citing source, reported that Prince of Wales calls the Duchess of Sussex 'Tungsten', the name of a metal known for its immense strength.

The former 'Suits'star, like the metal, is “tough and unbending”, according to the Prince of Wales.



Prince Charles reportedly lauds Meghan Markle for her strength and the backbone she provided to his son Harry.

However, from an outside perspective, the nickname Charles gave Prince Harry's sweetheart might have indicated that they were not on the best of terms.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have just announced they are expecting their second child later this year, pay whole respect to Prince Charles. He also volunteered to walk Meghan down the aisle for her wedding when her own father Thomas Markle was unable to attend.