Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds Valentine's Day posts will leave you in stitches

Hollywood's dearly loved couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds celebrated Valentine’s Day by pulling at each other's leg.



The lovebirds took to their Instagram accounts to share hilarious social media posts for each other on the special occasion.

"My forever valentine for the foreseeable future," Reynolds wrote which he shared with with a video of Lively enjoying a snow day on a sled and a loved-up photo of the couple.

Meanwhile, Lively also mirrored her hubby's humourous post.

She shared a video of Reynolds helping her dye her hair as well as a loving photo of the adorable couple.

"That time I [expletive] my hairdresser," the mom of three joked.







