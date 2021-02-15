Babar Azam is all praise for Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has termed Mohammad Rizwan “ a true warrior” for his brilliant performances during the Test and T20 series against South Africa.

The Test vice-captain played a key role in Pakistan’s victories against the Proteas, playing important match-winning innings for the country.

Babar Azam took to Twitter on Sunday after T20 series win, to express his jubilation over the player’s “level of commitment” they displayed during the T20 series.

“The best part of this series win is the level of commitment shown by every single member of Team Pakistan. This faith in each other, the perseverance, dedication and mental toughness will take us a long way,” Azam said in his social media message.

Mohammad Rizwan, who was given the Man of the Series award, got a special mention from the skipper.

“Mohammad Rizwan is a true warrior!” he said.

Earlier, in the post-match press conference, Azam expressed his delight on the come back of spinner Muhammad Nawaz and pacer Hasan Ali in the T20 format, saying both players justified their inclusion in the team.

“The domestic circuit is the best way for the players to regain lost form and then make a come back in the national team based on their performance," he said.

He said both Nawaz and Hasan played responsible cricket to steer the team to success.

The skipper urged the team to demonstrate fearless cricket to elevate performance and said both Nawaz and Ali exhibited a fearless brand of cricket.

He also expressed his gratitude to the fans who encouraged the team on Twitter and hoped they will continue to show the same spirit.