Victoria and David Beckham celebrate Valentine's Day in style to give fans all the feels

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, who tied the knot in 1999, shared love-up messages to each other on Sunday to celebrate Valentine’s Day.



The celebrity couple posted adorable photos and declarations of love on Instagram. Victoria Beckham dug out several shots from the couple’s nuptials.

In the pictures, they look overjoyed on their big day in matching purple outfits.

"Happy Valentine’s Day I love you so much! You are the best husband and most amazing daddy," The Spice Girl captioned the snaps.



Meanwhile, the legendary footballer shared a more recent candid photo of him with his wife.



“Happy Valentines to the most amazing mummy and the most inspiring wife.. I love you so much,” he wrote.

Last year In December, Victoria gave fans a glimpse into how she keeps the romance alive with his footballer husband David Beckham.