Sun Feb 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 15, 2021

Victoria and David Beckham celebrate Valentine's Day in style to give fans all the feels

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 15, 2021

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, who tied the knot  in 1999, shared love-up messages to each other on Sunday to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The celebrity couple posted adorable photos and declarations of love on Instagram. Victoria Beckham dug out several shots from the couple’s nuptials.

In the pictures, they look overjoyed on their big day in matching purple outfits.

"Happy Valentine’s Day I love you so much! You are the best husband and most amazing daddy," The Spice Girl captioned the snaps.

Meanwhile, the legendary footballer shared a more recent candid photo of him with his wife.

“Happy Valentines to the most amazing mummy and the most inspiring wife.. I love you so much,” he wrote.

Last year In December, Victoria gave fans a glimpse into how she keeps the romance alive with his footballer husband  David Beckham.

