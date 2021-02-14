close
Sun Feb 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 14, 2021

Scott Disick and Amelia Gray make their secret love affair public

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 14, 2021

Scott Disick has been dating Amelia Gray since his split from longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie.

Scott has now confirmed his romance with an Instagram picture with his girlfriend, 19.

He wrote "why so serious" before adding a happier image and writing "just kiddin".

The actress and the reality TV star have been linked after they were spotted at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party together.

The pictures were taken during a romantic date night in Miami, Florida, where the pair have been enjoying a loved-up vacation.

Citing a source, E! News reported, "They seemed to be having a very relaxing time. They looked very much in love. They were really chill and relaxed with a couple friends."

