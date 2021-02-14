Tom Brady approves of Eminem's remarks about him

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Eminem re-shared Tom Brady's video on his Instagram to congratulate the player.
Sharing Tom's Instagram video, Eminem wrote, Congrats, @tombrady. "They hate us cuz they ain't us!" .
Over four million people liked his post while thousands other left comments.
Tom himself reacted to Em's post and posted 'trophy' emojis in the comments section of the rapper's post.