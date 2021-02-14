close
Sun Feb 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 14, 2021

Tom Brady approves of Eminem's remarks about him

Eminem re-shared  Tom Brady's  video on his Instagram to congratulate the player.

Sharing Tom's Instagram video, Eminem wrote, Congrats, @tombrady. "They hate us cuz they ain't us!" .

Over four million people liked his post while thousands other left comments.

Tom himself reacted to Em's post and posted 'trophy' emojis in the comments section of the rapper's post.


