Ali Zafar leaves fans disappointed with announcement about PSL ceremony

Ali Zafar on Sunday left his fans his disappointed with his announcement that he will not be performing at the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

His statement came shortly after the PCB said Zafar will be part of the PSL's music programme which will be aired before the opening match of the league.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan said that the singer, however, will not lend his vocals to the song but will star in the music show as an actor.

Khan said that Naseebo Lal is among four artists who are shooting for the programme in Istanbul, adding that it will be edited and shown on TV.