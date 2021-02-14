Prince Harry ‘never wanted to live in the shadow’ of the royal family: report

Prince Harry reportedly always had a fear of “living in the shadow” and “wanted out” of the royal family to live his dream.



This claim was brought forward by royal expert Marlene Koenig and during her interview with Express UK she claimed the prince always "wanted to do something on his own.”

She was quoted saying, "I do think he has wanted out. Yes the press coverage of his wife was horrible. There were ways that it could have been handled better. But I think he himself can't live in a shadow."

"That's not a negative comment. It's more that he wanted to do something on his own. We'll just see how it goes. I'm not impressed when people say, 'oh, he's speaking in woke'.”

"Yeah, is there a problem with that? It's not a problem. We'll see how it ends up when they start producing documentaries and things like that."