close
Sun Feb 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 14, 2021

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's PDA-filled snap leaves fans swooning

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 14, 2021

Pakistani power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are undoubtedly the most enviable couple. 

Taking to Instagram, Danish left dropped jaws as he shared an adorable photo of the loved up couple.

They can be seen smiling from ear-to-ear as Ayeza can be seen giving a loving embrace to her hubby.

The two seemed to make quite the fashion statement too as they rocked bright colours along with sunnies.

Needless to say, fans were blown away with adorable photo as they showered the love birds with compliments.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From Entertainment