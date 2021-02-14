close
Sun Feb 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 14, 2021

Indian star Zarina Wahab lauds Ahsan Khan for 'excellent work' in drama series

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 14, 2021

There is no doubt that Pakistani star Ahsan Khan is loved widely and as of recently, the star was praised by a special fan right across the border.

According to an Instagram post by Hello Pakistan, the Udaari star was lauded by none other than Indian actress Zarina Wahab.

In the post, it could be seen that the 61-year-old sent some love over WhatsApp, praising his role of Rashid in a drama called Qayamat.

"As Rashid you are too much… excellent work,” she wrote with a thumbs up emoji.

