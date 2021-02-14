James Corden touches on the ‘stigma’ behind his journey to health

TV star James Corden recently detailed the struggle he faced when attempting to get healthier.



It all began after Oprah showed Corden a clip of himself announcing his plans to take better care of himself moving forward.

According to E News, while reminiscing over the clip Corden claimed, "Even just watching that video, it makes me feel quite emotional because I really have felt that every year.”



“I really have had that feeling of like the definition of madness really isn't it to just keep doing the same thing over and over and over and expecting different results, which is never going to happen. As a man, it's historically seen as [not] very sexy to say that you're on a diet, or it's not very manly somehow to want to make changes in your own health. Because men drink beer, and we go out, and it doesn't matter what you look like, and all those things."

After changing his attitude, "I actually think, I think it is the single most positive and sexy thing you can do to say, 'I would like to be a bit healthier. I would like to be the healthiest person to my family for my children. I would like to feel better’. My wife has been incredible in this, in my whole journey with food she's been really, really amazing with me. And I've really found this past five weeks like I'm on the start of a journey that I'm determined to finish, and I feel that I can."