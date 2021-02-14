Scott Disick's shocking hair transformation raises eyebrows

Scott Disick raised eyebrows when he unveiled his new hair transformation to the world.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a mirror selfie of himself rocking a platinum blonde look.

He let his hair do the talking as he chose to cover his face with a printed scarf along with a pair of shades in the captionless photo.

The former brunette was never seen with a change as major as this so it wouldn't be surprising that his new look got fans talking.

Take a look:



