Meghan Markle could become a high-profile name in US politics one day

Meghan Markle’s political career has been the subject of discussion ever since she and Prince Harry parted ways with the royal family.



And now, days after it was revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex privately met with California Governor Gavin Newsom, it is now being claimed that the former actor may be gearing up for her political career.

Eminent Democratic strategist Mike Trujillo spoke to the Times about the couple’s future in politics, saying Meghan is treading towards a “well-worn path” that was also adopted by actor Arnold Schwarznegger.

"She's doing everything that's appropriate and allowed given her new position but she's definitely putting her toe in the water,” he said.

“And once your toe is in the water your whole foot is in and next thing you know you are knee deep and then you are fully in,” he added.