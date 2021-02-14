close
Sun Feb 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 14, 2021

Kendall Jenner on sparking body insecurities with her latest post

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Feb 14, 2021

Fashionista Kendall Jenner opened up about struggling with body image issues and her insecurities.

After giving a glimpse of some behind-the-scenes footage of herself during a shoot for sister Kim Kardashian’s shapewear company, Skims, the supermodel responded to a fan who said they wanted to look like her.

“I got 99 problems and looking like Kendall Jenner would solve all of them,” wrote one fan.

Responding to to the fan on Twitter, Kendall said: "i am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that i have. but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you! you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it's not always as perfect as it may seem.”


