Kelly Clarkson says doesn't need a man to live her 'best life'

The ‘Because of You’ hitmaker Kelly Clarkson said her ideal date is with herself, noting that she will spend Valentine’s Day (14.02.21) as a singleton.

Clarkson separated from her husband, talent manager Brandon Blackstock last summer after seven years of marriage. The mother of two, in Friday’s episode of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’, said her life is full because of her kids.

The 38-year-old star remarked, “We all know that we don’t need someone by our sides to live our best lives.”

“To date myself, I’m a mom of little tiny tots, so I love, literally, having a glass of wine, put the fireplace on in my bedroom … and I read a book or I watch some Netflix. Or I literally just hang out with my girls. I love that.”

Kelly had earlier admitted that co-parenting with Brandon is ‘difficult’ for her. She had recently Khloe Kardashian as a guest at the show. Speaking to Khloe, who is a mother to two-year-old True, she said, "You speak about co-parenting, and I’m doing that right now too.”

“It’s tough. … I know with me and Brandon. It’s hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally.”

However, responding to the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, the winner of the first season of American Idol stressed that she and Brandon get on board together when it’s about the children and their best interests.