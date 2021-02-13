close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 13, 2021

Hailie Jade makes announcement about upcoming video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 13, 2021

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade is followed by more than two million followers on Instagram.

She is a social media influencer who has made a good name for herself by offering beauty tips.

While she often shares videos and pictures on Instagram, she avoids mentioning his famous father even if her fans ask question about Eminem.

In her latest post, Hailie has promised that she is going release a video for her followers in connection with Valentine's Day.


