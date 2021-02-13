Hailie Jade makes announcement about upcoming video

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade is followed by more than two million followers on Instagram.

She is a social media influencer who has made a good name for herself by offering beauty tips.

While she often shares videos and pictures on Instagram, she avoids mentioning his famous father even if her fans ask question about Eminem.

In her latest post, Hailie has promised that she is going release a video for her followers in connection with Valentine's Day.



