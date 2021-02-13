Kangana Ranaut says she is a better actress than Meryl Streep

Kangana Ranaut likened herself to the contemporary Hollywood actress Meryl Streep

Kangana Ranaut has continued her comparisons with three-time Oscar-winner, Meryl Streep.



The 33-year-old actress posted pictures from her upcoming films Dhaakad and Thalaivi and unironically tweeted:

“I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance in craft by any other actress on this planet. I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride.”

She further likened herself to the contemporary Hollywood actress Meryl Streep and claimed she’s a better actor with a wider range.

Kangana went on to make another tweet about the Mamma Mia actress, who holds the record of most number of Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations and said:

“Massive transformation alert, the kind of range I display as a performer, no other actress on this globe can right now. I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot.”

When trolls decided to school Kangana about the achievements of Meryl Streep, she told her fellow countrymen to come out of their “slave mentality” and challenged them to think from a fresh perspective.

"Anyone asking how many Oscars I have can also ask how many national or Padma awards Meryl Streep has. The answer is ‘none,’” tweeted the Gangster actress.