Ayeza Khan serves couple goals with Danish Taimoor in recent snap

Ayeza Khan can be seen serving major couple goals with her husband, Danish Taimoor

Ayeza Khan keeps her fans glued to her Instagram account by uploading one stunning picture after another.

In a recent snap, the leading lady of Pakistan can be seen serving major couple goals with her husband, Danish Taimoor.



Ayeza can be seen indulging in massive PDA, while laying her head in Taimoor's lap, in what seems to be an outdoor picnic shoot.

Donning a straw hat, the starlet looks chic as ever in a monochromatic polka-dot shirt, while her better-half looks dapper in a rust and pink striped shirt.

AEarlier, Ayeza had clinched the spot of the most followed female celebrity in Pakistan with a following of 8 million fans.

She was tied with actress Aiman Khan for a brief period, before surpassing her again with 8.1 million followers on her account