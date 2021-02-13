Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for ‘putting a gun to the Queen’s head’ amid Megxit

Experts have come forward to touch on the Palace’s true thoughts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the royal family.



According to one of the experts royal editor Emily Andrews, a very a "senior member of the Royal Household said to me, 'You don't put a gun to the Queen's head'."

During her interview with Mail on Sunday she was quoted saying, "It's a move that's been endlessly criticised. But it seems, in their minds, they felt they simply had no choice. At the time in January, there was a lot of anger.”

“As one very senior member of the Royal Household said to me, 'You don't put a gun to the Queen's head'. You don't go public and say what you want. Their policy is to sort it out behind closed doors. Everyone tries to negotiate and then presents a united front."