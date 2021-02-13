Dilip Kumar's love for Peshawar hasn't diminished, says his nephew

Ishaque said that Dilip Kumar, 98, had drafted the proper power of attorney back in 2012

Legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar's nephew revealed that the icon wanted to gift his property in Pakistan to the people of Peshawar.

Fuad Ishaque, the actor’s nephew and industrialist talked to the Press Trust of India, and said that he has legal and proper power of attorney to the ancestral residence of the Bollywood stalwart in Peshawar.

Speaking to the news agency, Ishaque said that Kumar, 98, had drafted the proper power of attorney back in 2012.



Moreover, he revealed that his uncle, having deep regard for the people of Peshawar, wanted to gift the property to the city’s inhabitants.

He also said that Kumar’s love for his ancestral city of Peshawar and its people hasn’t weakened even after decades.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the property owner were asked to reach a settlement over the price so the next step of turning the house into a museum can be taken.