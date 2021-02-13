Tiffany Haddish's fan gives her interesting romance tips to make her relationship last longer

Tiffany Haddish - who is dating rapper Common - has received an interesting romance advice from one of her fans, who told her never to 'walk around naked' in front of her partner.

The ‘Girls Trip’ star has revealed that her 67-year-old female fan wrote to her with some useful tips for lasting love, including how to handle arguments.

The 41-year-old actress shared her tips in details, saying: "She was single and she gave me all the tips that she wish somebody would have told her when she was dating [and] when she got married ... that would have probably made her marriage last longer and would have made it easier for her."

She continued: "When you have an argument with him, express how you feel. You don't got to scream at him, but express how you feel and then shut up."

"She's like, 'Always wear a nightgown to bed. Never go to bed naked.'

The showbiz star, in a funny mood, revealed that she has already tried some of the tips out on Common, adding: “I think they’re working!”

Tiffany Sara Cornilia Haddish is an American actress, comedian, and author. After guest-starring on several television series, she gained prominence for her role as Nekeisha Williams on the NBC sitcom 'The Carmichael Show'.

Opening up about her Valentine’s Day plans with the 48-year-old musician, Tiffany said that she isn’t a fan of limiting love to just one day a year.