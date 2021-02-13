'Paranormal Activity’ making a comeback with William Eubank helming the reboot

'Paranormal Activity' is returning with filmmaker Will Eubank and Christopher Landon joining forces

Paranormal Activity is returning with a big bang.

Filmmaker Will Eubank and Christopher Landon are teaming up to bring back the horror thriller after it previously garnered ample success.

Landon is putting his writing cap on once again for the reboot after he wrote the scripts for the past four films. On the other hand, Eubank who rose to fame with his Kristen Stewart thriller, Underwater, has also now joined the franchise.

Furthermore, the reboot will welcome back Jason Blum of Blumhouse and Oran Peli as producers as well as Steven Schneider who will executive produce with Landon.

Encircling families who get haunted by demons, the film series capitalized on the sudden growth in the use of video and cell phone cameras to capture terrifying supernatural tales.

In spite of its micro-budget, the initial instalments went on to become huge hits and massive money-makers.