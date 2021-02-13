‘Churails’ lands a major win at the British Asian Media Awards

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer at Zee5 Global, expressed her gratitude and heaped praises on the show

Pakistani web series, Churails has another major feat in the bag as it was recently honoured at the British Asian Media Awards (BMA).

The show, released on Indian OTT platform Zee5, became subject of quite a few controversies in the country but its success remains unparalleled as the creator, Asim Abbasi added another feather in his cap by bagging the title of the OTT Platform Show of the Year at the award show.

After the show was awarded at BMA, Chief Business Officer at Zee5 Global, Archana Anand, was full of praises for its storyline and how it broke stereotypes.



“Churails with its rich, bold narrative and the globally relevant storyline has broken stereotypes and opened up the fresh conversation around gender equality not only in South Asia but also in other markets across the globe by putting strong women at the center of its story,” she said.

“Winning this award is a recognition of the tremendous impact that our content has created across key markets and how deeply it is resonating with the audiences.”