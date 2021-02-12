Mehwish Hayat slays in her stunning bedroom photo

Pakistan's versatile actress Mehwish Hayat left fans swooning as she shared her stunning photo from bedroom with a cryptic caption.

The award-winning actress took to Instagram on Thursday and shared her snap with a cryptic caption, trying to describe her anxiety.

In the picture, the 'Punjab Nahi Jaungi' actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in lips print sleeping dress.

She captioned the photo: "Why do I feel like I'm fighting on my own ...#anxious," she also added a lips emoji in the end.



Previously, the 'Load Wedding' star praised the official anthem of Pakistan Super League season 6 and asked the audience to stop bashing it. She also urged her fans to pray for the safe return of renowned Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara and his team.



Mehwish Hayat, who is Pakistan's much-adored showbiz star, keeps fans on their toes as she shares her smashing photos and videos on social media to entertain them.