close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 12, 2021

Mehwish Hayat slays in her stunning bedroom photo

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 12, 2021

Pakistan's versatile actress Mehwish Hayat left fans swooning as she  shared her stunning photo from bedroom with a cryptic caption.

The award-winning actress  took to Instagram on Thursday and shared her snap with a cryptic caption, trying to describe her  anxiety.

In the picture, the 'Punjab Nahi Jaungi' actress looks  drop-dead gorgeous in lips print sleeping dress.  

She captioned the photo: "Why do I feel like I'm fighting on my own ...#anxious," she also added a lips emoji in the end.

Previously, the 'Load Wedding' star praised the official anthem of Pakistan Super League season 6 and asked the audience to stop bashing it.  She also urged her fans to pray for the safe return of renowned Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara and his team.

Mehwish Hayat, who is Pakistan's much-adored  showbiz star,  keeps fans on their toes as she shares her smashing photos and videos on social media to entertain them.

Latest News

More From Entertainment