Akcent's lead vocalist flaunts a Pakistani kurta at Europe’s YouTube Music Event

Akcent's lead vocalist Adrian Sina has always been quite involved in Pakistan’s pop culture

Akcent’s lead vocalist Adrian Sina flaunted his black Pakistani kurta with black jeans and a black leather jacket in an international event, paying homage to the country.



The Romanian pop king and house band Akcent has been popular in Pakistan ever since their first tour seven years ago. Sina has always been quite involved in Pakistan’s pop culture and entertainment industry and expressed his keen interest in wanting to keep coming back for more concerts.

Not just this, Sina holds massive respect and love for Pakistan, as recently the songwriter and singer flaunted his kurta at a European music festival making a fashion statement.

The That’s My Name singer confirmed the conjecture of millions of Pakistani fans confirming he was indeed garbed in a Pakistani kurta. On his Facebook, he wrote:

“Setting new trends with my beautiful Pakistani kurta on a YouTube Music Event in Europe.”

His fashion statement is a huge tribute to Pakistan on an online platform, and consequently, the electro-pop sensation has made a home in millions of hearts.