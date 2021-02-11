close
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 11, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly says media wants us to kill ourselves

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 11, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly expressed his anger over media in his latest Twitter post, without explaining the reason.

The Cleveland rapper on Wednesday took to Twitter and wrote, 'The media wants us to kill ourselves or die trying."

The rapper recently released a musical film "Downfalls High" featuring TikTok star Chase Hudson aka Lil Huddy.

Machine Gun Kelly is dating Hollywood star Megan Fox who recently parted her ways from estranged husband Brian Austin Green.

