'Big Bang Theory' co-creator says Jim Parsons almost didn't play Sheldon Cooper

Chuck Lorre almost passed Sheldon Cooper’s role over to somebody else instead of Jim Parsons

Jim Parsons is widely recognised for playing the role of Sheldon Cooper in famed sitcom The Big Bang Theory.



It is because of his goofy yet lovable character that the show garnered massive popularity over the years.

However, it is shocking to know that Parsons had almost gotten rejected during his audition to play Sheldon, as revealed by one of the show’s co-creators, Bill Brady.

According to Brady, Chuck Lorre almost passed Sheldon Cooper’s role over to somebody else.

"We saw 100 people? And when Jim Parsons came in, he was Sheldon on a level," Brady said on the At Home with the Creative Coalition podcast. “Jim came in and he was just — from that audition, he was the Sheldon that you saw on television."

"[Jim] created that character at that audition. And he left the room and I turned and I went, 'That's the guy! That's the guy! That's the guy!' And Chuck turned and he said, 'Nah, he's gonna break your heart. He'll never give you that performance again.'"



But the next day, in the spirit of Pasadena’s smartest physicist, Parson came back and gave an even better performance.