Reese Witherspoon pens heartfelt note on Jennifer Aniston's 52nd birthday

Reese Witherspoon sends Jennifer Aniston an abundance of affection in a heartwarming post

Jennifer Aniston is collecting love from her friends and family all around as she rung in 52nd birthday on Thursday.



On the auspicious occasion, Jen's close pal, Reese Witherspoon came forth sending her an abundance of affection in a heartwarming post.

Taking to Instagram, the Morning Show actress uploaded a ravishing picture with her co-star wherein they looked extremely stunning.

While the Friends alum can be seen dressed in an all-black power suit, Reese can be seen donning a monochrome attire.

"Happy birthday to my #morningshow co-host! From Green sisters to news anchors, we always manage to find time to talk and laugh about every topic under the sun," the actress captioned the post.

"Just one of the many reasons why I feel so lucky to know you on and off the screen. Celebrating you today, my hysterical / loving / talented friend! @jenniferaniston," Reese further added.

Check out the post here







