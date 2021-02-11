Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon to begin filming soon

Game of Thrones fans are set to receive that the famed series' prequel House of the Dragon.

According to Deadline, HBO confirmed that filming for the series will begin in April.

The series is co-created by George R.R Martin and Ryan Condal, who will also be co-showrunner with Miguel Sapochnik.

Sapochnik also directed some of GOT’s most well-known episodes namely "The Bells," "The Long Night" and "Battle of the Bastards".

"We're thrilled with Miguel and Ryan, their collaboration and their collaboration with us, and excited to get going," said HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys.