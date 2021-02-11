Olivia Munn speaks out against anti-Asian hate crimes escalating in America

American actor Olivia Mun has addressed the anti-Asian hate crimes that have been escalating in the US since the global pandemic began.

In an extensive message posted on Twitter, the Newsroom actor called for action against the racially-motivated crimes against Asian Americans.

Munn, 40, with Vietnamese and Chinese origins, wrote: “Over the past few days I’ve found myself at a loss for words at the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes.”

“The racist, verbal, and physical assaults have left my community fearful to step outside. These hate crimes have spiked since Covid and continue to increase even though we ask for help, even though we ask our fellow Americans to be outraged for us, even though we ask for more mainstream media coverage,” she wrote.

She went on to shed light on stories of victims which includes a 91-year-old Asian American man who was attacked, an 84-year-old Thai American who was murdered and a 64-year-old Vietnamese American woman who was assaulted.

“To simply exist as a minority in this country is seen as a protest to some. We need help amplifying the outrage. We need help to feel safe in our country. We need help to be safe in our country,” she added.

