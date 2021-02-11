Meghan Markle’s pal Jessica Mulroney shares emotional note for daughter

Canadian fashion stylist and close friend of Meghan Markle, Jessica Mulroney shared an emotional note for her daughter Isabel Veronica Mulroney, saying “I couldn’t possibly live without her”.



Sharing a sweet photo with seven-year-old daughter, Jessica wrote, “After carrying twin boys, I thought I was done. But Ben told me that he knew our next would be a girl with big blue eyes, long dark hair. Now I Couldn’t possibly live without her.”

Extending Valentine’s Day greetings to her husband Ben Mulroney, Jessica said, “So for Valentine’s Day. Here’s your gift ..... you were right Benny.”

Jessica and Ben tied the knot in 2008 and welcomed their twin boys John Benedict Dimitri Mulroney and Brian Gerald Alexander Mulroney in 2010.

The couple was blessed with a baby daughter in 2013