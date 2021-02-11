close
Wed Feb 10, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 11, 2021

Justin Bieber to delight fans with special Valentine’s Day performance of ‘Journals’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 11, 2021

Justin Bieber has a real treat for his fans on this Valentine’s Day as he announced on Wednesday about his special performance of his 2013 compilation album 'Journals'.

The Canadian pop star has revealed that the virtual gig will take place on TikTok on Sunday (February 14) .

Hailey Bieber's sweetheart shared a clip of his hit track on Twitter and wrote: '#JournalsLive this Valentine’s Day on my TikTok.'

Released in December 2013, the digital-only album features the singles ‘All That Matters’, ‘Heartbreaker’ and ‘Confident’ featuring Chance The Rapper.

Last month, the 'Yummy' singer  shared an alternative video for his new single ‘Anyone’, directed by Joe Termini, and featuring his wife Hailey Bieber.

