Watch: Dua Lipa sings Eminem song

Eminem fans think Dua Lipa looked cute rapping a famous song by Slim Shady.

Marshall Mathers fans are circulating a video of Dupa Lipa singing a popular song by the Detroit rapper.

The old video of Dua was shared on YouTube where it has been viewed by thousands of people.

The video re-surfaced on social media websites when Eminem fans shared it demanding Dua Lipa and Eminem collaborate.

Watch the video below:







