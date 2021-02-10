Halle Berry claps back against ‘outdated’ child support laws

Halle Berry has come forward to slam supporters of ‘outdated’ child support payment laws.

It all began after Berry shared a post highlighting the importance of equality and women not “owing” men anything.

Underneath the comment section however, a social media user was displeased by her narrative and asked about all the child support payments she receives from her exes.

At this the star swiftly took action and set the record straight by writing, “And it takes great strength eryday to pay it. and BTW it’s wrong and it’s extortion ! ‘I’m not going to speak on alimony as I have never asked for it, nor have I ever paid it.”

“However, as for child support, I feel I can speak on it as I’ve been paying it for a decade now. I feel if a woman or a man is having to pay support that is way more than they reasonably need to help support the child, I think that is wrong.”

“I understand some parents (man or woman) may need help, but I feel in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children and work hard and make every effort to do so.”

“The way many laws are set up, people are allowed to use children in order to be awarded money to live a lifestyle that not only did they not earn, but that is way above and beyond the child’s reasonable needs and that is “the wrong” and where I see the abuse.”