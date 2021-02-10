Jennifer Lopez reveals she and Alex Rodriguez sought therapy during quarantine

Jennifer Lopez says she and her fiance Alex Rodriguez went through therapy during the lockdown period

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made the most of their quarantine and took professional help to work on making their relationship stronger.



As revealed by On The Floor singer in an interview with Allure, she and her fiance went through therapy during the lockdown period.

As revealed by On The Floor singer in an interview with Allure, she and her fiance went through therapy during the lockdown period.

The 51-year-old pop icon opened up about her family life and relationship and went on to explain that she had a hard time sitting at home during the beginning of lockdown, while Alex tuned pretty well with the new normal.

“I miss being creative and running on 150. But Alex, of all people, was like, ‘I love it. I love being at home. I love doing my Zooms. I love knowing the kids are there, and you’re there all the time,’” she continued to explain that seeking counseling has benefitted the couple greatly.

“It has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship," she added.