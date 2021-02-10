The Weeknd’s exes Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid react to his Super Bowl performance

The Weeknd left the world in awe with his jaw-dropping Super Bowl performance earlier this week.



And while his fans were already going gaga over his memorable Super Bowl Halftime Show, his famous exes, model Bella Hadid and singer Selena Gomez were also beaming with pride for him.

A source spilled the beans to HollywoodLife about how the two ladies feel about the After Lights hit maker setting fire to the stage at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

“Bella thought Abel’s Super Bowl Halftime performance was incredible,” said the source, adding that she knew he would have “put a ton of work and attention into every detail because that’s how he’s always been.”

“Bella started dating Abel several years ago, so to see him perform for the halftime show is so amazing, and she’s really proud of how far he’s come and to see where he is now,” they added.

Furthermore, Gomez too was over the moon after the performance as a second source told the outlet: “She saw the performance, enjoyed it, and knew he was going to kill it. She isn’t in any way following what he does in his day-to-day life.”

“They have been long broken up, but she knows something like this is so important to him. She feels very good for him and only hopes his blessings continue,” added the source.