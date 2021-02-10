No, Toby McGuire and Andrew Garfield will not join Tom Holland for ‘Spider-Man 3’

The Spider-Man theories have been put to rest once and for all by Tom Holland who spilled the beans about the upcoming third instalment.



Amidst rumours about past Spider-Men, Toby McGuire and Andrew Garfield, joining Holland for Spider-Man 3, the British actor came forth to finally refute the claims.

During an interview with Esquire, Holland said: “No, no, they will not be appearing in this film. Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making.”

That being said, Holland did admit that, given his history of accidentally leaking information about films, he doesn’t know much about the plot.

“I honestly have no idea what this film is about and I’m eight weeks into shooting it.”

The actor is infamous for not being able to keep a secret as he notoriously spoiled the fate of his character prior to the release of Avengers: Infinity War.

Following that, he wasn’t given a script to Avengers: Endgame to avoid mishaps like those in the future.

Per IndieWire, director Joe Russo said Holland only gets his lines and not the whole script: “Tom Holland gets his lines and that’s it. He doesn’t even know who he’s acting opposite of. We’ll just, we use, like, very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene because he has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut.”