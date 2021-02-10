close
Wed Feb 10, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 10, 2021

Bella Hadid claps back at hater who called her 'tired' in makeup-free selfie

American supermodel Bella Hadid has clapped back at a social media troll who claimed she looked “tired” in her post.

Turning to her Instagram, the fashion icon, 24, posted a makeup-free photo of herself and while the selfie earned ample praises and dropped jaws, there was one person who said she looked “tired.”

Clapping back at the follower, Bella wrote: “I was and just woke up. I am sorry that my bags offend u.”

Soon after her remarks, the commenter backpedaled on their statement, replying: “@bellahadid I’m screaming. Did my best girl just reply me?! Plus hey, you are so gorgeous! Your eye bags are a work of art.”

