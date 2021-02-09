Meghan Markle bashed for ‘pouring petrol on the fire’ during Archie’s name row

Meghan Markle has come under fire once more for her attempts to “pour petrol” over the fire amid Archie’s name row.



For those unversed, it all began after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to change their details on Archie’s birth certificate.

According to the report, Meghan Markle removed her name from the parental column and added “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex” whereas Prince Harry added his title as “Prince” to the certificate.

The claim against Meghan Markle came during an episode of Pod Save the Queen hosted by Ann Gripper and even featured a guest appearance by Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers.

Mr Myers began the conversation and explained how “petrol poured on the fire” when Meghan’s spokesperson went public with claims that the palace “dictated” Archie’s name change.

He also went on to say, “The petrol was poured on the fire by Meghan’s spokesman because they then released this statement saying that it was dictated to by the Palace, they didn't have anything to do with it, it was nothing to do with Meghan, and it was because of a set rule of protocols and that isn't true.”

“The issue was it wasn’t dictated to by Buckingham Palace because at the time they had their own team at Kensington Palace who reported into Buckingham Palace and then the Palace have essentially said it was nothing to do with them, guv.”

“So, the plot thickens. And I think it was an unfortunate turn of phrase, if we are being kind, and certainly that is how it was described to me.”

“And I don’t really understand why they had the need to make this a big, big issue and it just seems to have made the problem worse, to be honest with you.”

He concluded by claiming, “They were quite bemused by the tone from Mehgan’s spokesman, talking about ‘a carnival of so-called experts’ called up to give their opinions and the issue was with the Palace and it had been dictated to by them ‒ and that just made it worse really.