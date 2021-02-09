Katy Perry reveals why she hated hearing stories of Orlando Bloom’s ex Miranda Kerr

Katy Perry isn’t a fan of Miranda Kerr and reportedly hates whenever the star talks about the mother of his 10-year-old son Flynn.



The singer touched on it all during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and during the conversation she was quoted saying, "It's the best decision I've ever made in my entire life. I have family and support, and I've got an incredible fiancé who has done this before—he has a 10-year-old son."

Katy does not harbor any bad blood towards Kerr and while she was never keen on getting the complete brief, once she gave in it payed off. "So, as much as I was a little bit like, 'I don't need to hear all those stories,' they actually helped. They're like, 'Oh, you've had a run at this. You know how to do this’. He's been amazing, incredible, and we're so in love and we're so grateful."

