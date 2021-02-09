close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 9, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for childish antics: 'Show some respect to the Queen!'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 09, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for their 'childish and passionate' antics

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been at outs with Queen Elizabeth and rest of the members of the royal family.

The Sussexes have been called 'disrespectful' and their antics 'childish and passionate' by royal expert Robert Jobson.

Talking to Us Weekly, he said, "The Queen, she’s 94 years old, so show some respect. And whether it upsets you, your balance or your equilibrium, your zone, or whatever it is, grow up."

Jobson went on, "And I think they call it the stiff upper lip or the grin and bear it of the British people.”

“I think there’s been a disrespect of the Queen and the Prince of Wales by Harry and Meghan. I think the way they behaved was both childish and passionate," he concluded.

