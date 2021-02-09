Kareena Kapoor mourns uncle Rajiv Kapoor's death in heartbreaking post

Kareena Kapoor posted a monochrome picture showcasing the Kapoor brothers as memorabilia

Kareena Kapoor lost her uncle Rajiv Kapoor to cardiac arrest on Tuesday, as reported by Indian media.

The Bollywood starlet, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, took to Instagram to post a monochrome picture showcasing the Kapoor brothers.

In the photo, Kareena's father Randhir, can be seen standing with his brothers, Rishi and Rajiv, who have both left this world for their heavenly abode.

The actress captioned the picture as, "Broken but strong."

Rajiv Kapoor passed away today after suffering from cardiac arrest at the age of 58 in Mumbai.



The Ram Teri Ganga Maili star was rushed to the hospital immediately but he was declared dead on arrival.