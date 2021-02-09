‘Allen v. Farrow’: Docu-series to explore sexual abuse claims against Woody Allen

Woody Allen's documentary will also showcase home movies, court documents, rare audio clips

Hollywood’s contentious director Woody Allen will become the subject of a new documentary series by HBO.

According to Variety, the film, titled Allen v. Farrow, will explore the startling allegations of sexual abuse placed against him by his daughter Dylan Farrow.

The four-part docu-series will also showcase home movies, court documents, rare audio clips and police evidence.

The series will be also include interviews with the accuser, her mom Mia Farrow, brother Ronan Farrow and family friend Carly Simon. Apart from that, prosecutor Frank Maco will also be getting featured in the documentary that will bring to light accounts by eyewitnesses, experts and investigators.

Back in 1992, news broke out about Allen being involved in an affair with his then-partner Mia Farrow’s adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn, who had been 21 at the time.

In the midst of the ugly split with her partner, Farrow also alleged him of sexually molesting their adopted seven-year-old daughter, Dylan.

The Connecticut state prosecutor in 1993 said that in spite of probable cause, no charges would be placed on Allen in order to “avoid the unjustifiable risk of exposing a child to the rigors and uncertainties of a questionable prosecution.”

Thirty-five-year-old Dylan has now, years later, maintained that she was abused at the hands of her adopted father -- claims that Allen has rejected strongly.

“I thought people would see it as laughable rubbish right away and from day one I never really took it seriously. I mean, it’s like being confronted with a story that I murdered six people with a machine gun,” he said during an interview with The Guardian.